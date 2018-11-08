Kim Kardashian Evacuated From Her Home Amid Calabasas Wildfire

Kim Kardashian-West and her family were forced from their Calabasas home Thursday evening due to the threat of a rapidly spreading 2000-acre Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County.

The reality star took to Instagram to share some somber updates about her family's exit following an evacuation order that was issued for many residents in Hidden Hills and Calabasas' Bell Canyon area.

"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian wrote over an aerial view of the fire that she filmed from the window of a plane and shared to her Instagram story. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up and evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

It was one of two videos frightening Kardashian shared of the sizable blaze, which firefighters in Los Angeles County and Ventura County have been battling for hours.

Kardashian also shared a video of several fire trucks driving down her street, and made sure to share her appreciation for their efforts.

"Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!" she wrote alongside the video.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Woolsey fire in Calabasas is one of two separate brush fires that erupted on Thursday, along with the so-called Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley that shut down the 101 freeway and has spread to over 10,000 acres.

The Hill fire lead to the mandatory evacuation of nearly 1,200 homes in multiple neighborhoods including Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos, as well as the Cal State University Channel Islands campus and the Point Mugu Naval Base.

