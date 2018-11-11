The Bachelor mansion may have survived the worst of the Woolsey fire.

A source tells ET the main house of the famed reality mansion is still standing, and should be OK. A lower structure on the property that was used by production has been badly burned, and the back patio and other outdoor structures have been destroyed.

ET learned on Friday that the famous Agoura Hills, California, home, called Villa De La Vina, was in the path of the blaze as the 200-acre wildfire spread rapidly. Evacuation in Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura areas began on Thursday, and by Friday morning, it had spread to 14,000 acres.

Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor kicked off filming at the California mansion in September, however, filming has since moved around the country and internationally, and is expected to wrap in a couple of weeks.

Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well. https://t.co/HzTAWgqU6x — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 9, 2018

The Bachelor mansion isn't the only Hollywood set that's been engulfed by the wildfire. The historic Western town area of Paramount Ranch, which was used in Westworld and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, has also been destroyed.

In a statement to ET on Friday, HBO said, "Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires."

Celebrities have also been evacuated from the area, with stars like the Kardashian family taking to social media to document the scary situation. See more in the video below.

