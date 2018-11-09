Caitlyn Jenner is the latest celebrity to be affected by the Southern California wildfires.

A source tells ET on Friday that the 69-year-old former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "just thankful to have not been there when things were escalating.”

Following a TMZ report that Jenner's Malibu home burned down in the midst of the rapidly spreading 14,000-acre Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County, a rep for Jenner told ET earlier in the day: “She is safe but we have no information regarding the house.”

Jenner's mansion overlooked the beach area and had previously been featured on her show, I Am Cait. She had lived in her home since 2015. Jenner took to Instagram to share an update on her whereabouts, saying in the clip, "We're safe at a safe house. Don't know if the house made it or not. It's still up in the air."

The former athlete's friend, Sophia Hutchins, also posted to her Instagram Story to let people know that she and Jenner were in no harm.

"I just wanna let everyone know we made it out. Both of us made it out, the dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out and we are safe and that that is all that matters," Hutchins shared in the clip. "We’re safe."

Jenner isn't the only celebrity who has been affected by the wildfire. On Thursday night, Kim Kardashian West and her family were forced from their Calabasas residence.

The reality star took to Instagram to share some somber updates about her family's exit following an evacuation order that was issued for many residents in Hidden Hills and Calabasas' Bell Canyon area.

"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian West wrote over an aerial view of the fire that she filmed from the window of a plane and shared to her Instagram Story. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up and evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, also sought refuge with brother Rob Kardashian and his baby girl. Dream, amid the California fires.

