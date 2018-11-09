Celebrities are speaking out after a 200-acre Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County started to rapidly spread on Thursday. By Friday morning, it had spread to 14,000 acres.

Many stars who live in the area, like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Alyssa Milano, were forced to evacuate their homes and flee to safety. Kim's husband, Kanye West, shared on Twitter on Friday morning that he and his family were safe, but Milano, who also evacuated on Thursday night, revealed that she's still in need of help saving her horses.

"I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.)," she tweeted on Thursday night, before adding: "If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me."

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.



(Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Khloe revealed on Thursday that she and her daughter, True, had evacuated with Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream. "I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo," she wrote.

"I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires," Kourtney Kardashian added on her Instagram Story. "No Calabasas tonight."

Fuck! The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting...we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

This is extraordinary. Prayers for my old home and friends. Unreal. https://t.co/wifz5otZQP — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 9, 2018

Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

I’m speaking in Indianapolis currently. My family was evacuated last night at 1am. Please pray for us.https://t.co/d02A8K6PWvhttps://t.co/d02A8K6PWv — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 9, 2018

The fire comes just 24 hours after the area was plagued by a shooting at Thousand Oaks' Boderline Bar and Grill, where 12 people were killed, including Alaina Housley, the 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley.

