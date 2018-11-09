A shooting occurred at a Beverly Hills home where Tekashi69 was reportedly shooting a music video featuring Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department tells ET they received a 911 call around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday for “possible shots fired” at a home on Alpine Drive near Sunset Boulevard. No one on the scene suffered injuries. Traffic near the scene was closed for a short period of time while officers investigated. The spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing.

According to multiple reports, Tekashi69 and West were at the home when the incident occurred, but West left immediately after. A source tells ET that Minaj had yet to arrive. ET has reached out to reps for Tekashi69, West and Minaj.

50 Cent, who has a close relationship with Tekasi69, shared -- and later deleted -- a photo of an apparent bullet hole through one of the home's windows on Instagram on Friday morning. "🤷🏽‍♂️now somebody done shot my son video up in LA. Kanye was like 🏃🏽‍♂️💨😆 #positivevibes," he captioned the pic.

West, meanwhile, thanked fans for their support on Twitter on Friday, though his tweet seemed to refer more to his evacuation with wife Kim Kardashian West from their Calabasas home on Thursday night. The couple and their kids were evacuated due to the threat of a rapidly spreading 2,000-acre Woolsey Canyon wildfire in Ventura County.

"Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close," he wrote.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

The incident at Tekashi69's reported music video set comes just one day after 12 people were killed in a shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. One of the victims was Alaina Housley, the 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley.

