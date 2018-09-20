Colton Underwood is ready to find his wife!

The 26-year-old newly anointed Bachelorstops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and gets a quick sneak peek of a few of the girls joining his season!

With a game of "Know or Go," Ellen asks the three hopefuls -- Sydney, Annie and Katie -- questions meant to impress the former NFL player. Sydney goes first by offering her best pickup line.

"Hi Colton, did you just fall from heaven or are you an angel? I don't know if that made any sense," Sydney confesses.

Next, Annie shares her favorite thing about the next Bachelor star is his noted love of dogs!

"Well I have seven dogs, so definitely that he loves dogs," Annie gushes while Colton grins. "...[My dogs are] on a horse farm. My mom's horse farm. So there's lots of room."

Katie is next with her ideal first date, which involves lots and lots of food. "I think we'd go to Malibu and eat at Malibu Farms. Maybe go to Pepperdine and have a picnic," Katie says. "Something with food."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After the warm-up round, the questions get harder! In honor of Colton's virgin status, Sydney correctly names Madonna as the singer of "Like a Virgin," while Annie is tested with her football knowledge, eventually naming the correct number of points for a touchdown.

When Katie is unable to finish a poem with a rhyme -- "Roses are red, violets are blue, Colton is sweet... and so am I." -- and Sydney can't name the number of chambers in the heart, they're both eliminated from the game. Despite Annie being unable to name Colton's birthday, she still gets to come down and meet Colton!

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

While it's too soon to tell if there are any love connections with the first three girls, Colton definitely knows what he's looking for in a future wife.

"I need somebody who's fun, spontaneous, outgoing. Appearance wise, it's sort of all across the board. But I just need somebody who's a good person and somebody who could be a good mother," he tells Ellen. "... I like to be challenged in a relationship too. Just somebody who can continue to push me and allow me to grow and sort of take me out of my comfort zone at times."

Following controversial stints on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Colton is ready to be the leading man! He's hoping that on his season of The Bachelor that he'll to "continue to grow" and is excited for the fantasy suites, where many contestants choose to have sex -- though that's not virgin Colton's plan!

"I'm looking forward to the fantasy suites," he admits to Ellen.

"I bet," the host quips.

"You can do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex. I mean we can play board games. We can hang out," he says. "You know, the little things, finding out the little things about them is some of the most interesting things. Because you guys get to see the big story lines on TV. I'm looking forward to, 'What's your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?' Just like the little everyday things that you guys really don't care about, but I [do]."

ET previously caught up with Chris Harrison, the famed Bachelor host, who gave fans insight into how the fantasy suites may be different this time around.

"Well, this year, because I know he's the Bachelor, I brought in props, so there's going to be a big presentation of what happens in the fantasy suite [with] 3D models," he joked. "It really gets interesting, and I'm going to bring my son in as well, who is a teenager, so I can knock out the talk."

"No, but it's part of the story line, the fact that Colton's a virgin, clearly. How will the women react to that? How is he going to handle that? It's something that he's obviously dealt with his entire life and he got emotional about it. About when he was in the NFL and having to fake it," Chris continued. "So, we are going to deal with that. We'll dive into that."

Colton's season kicks off in January. In the meantime, check out more of ET's interview with the Bachelor host:

