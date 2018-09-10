Chris Harrison has it covered.

Fans were divided when Colton Underwood was announced as the next Bachelor, with some questioning whether he'd be ready to move on so soon after his breakup with Tia Booth, and others concerned about whether a virgin Bachelor was the right move for the franchise. But Harrison isn't worried.

"No matter what we say, if we said Jason, if we said Blake, it doesn't matter. There's going to be backlash, that's the way social media works these days," Harrison told ET at the New York premiere of A Simple Favor on Monday. "Colton's going to be good TV, and that is the reason we chose him."

"He probably won't have his shirt on after night one, so it's going to be a good season," he cracked.

Harrison confessed that he doesn't know whether Underwood is really ready to find a wife, but "that's the whole point of the show." "Maybe at the end of it, he's not, and it's a complete disaster. That's the way it goes, that's life," he said -- but something tells us he has some hope. The longtime Bachelor host has already prepared to help usher Underwood through the fantasy suites, after he awkwardly approached him for advice on the topic during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

"Well, this year, because I know he's the Bachelor, I brought in props, so there's going to be a big presentation of what happens in the fantasy suite [with] 3D models," he joked. "It really gets interesting, and I'm going to bring my son in as well, who is a teenager, so I can knock out the talk."

"No, but it's part of the storyline, the fact that Colton's a virgin, clearly. How will the women react to that? How is he going to handle that? It's something that he's obviously dealt with his entire life and he got emotional about it. About when he was in the NFL and having to fake it," Harrison continued. "So, we are going to deal with that. We'll dive into that."

The TV host also dished on how his Bachelor gig has affected his own dating life. "It probably puts more pressure, and if I ask somebody out, and I'm like, 'We're going to dinner and a movie,' they're like, 'Where's the hot air balloon? Why are we not flying privately to Bora Bora?'" Harrison hilariously revealed. "So I think there's a lot of pressure on me, which is why I don't date at all. It's just going to be a disappointment. Let's just cut to the chase."

In addition to his Bachelor duties, Harrison also serves as host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which premiered its 17th season on Monday.

"We have given away 100 million dollars over the 17-year history of the show, which is pretty amazing. It all culminates in November, when we have this big week-long celebration, we show a bunch of clips of your favorite contestants over the last two decades and we choose one of them to actually come back and play again," he teased of how the show will honor its big year. "So it's a cool year."

A Simple Favor hits theaters on Friday.

