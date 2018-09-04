Colton Underwood Faces Backlash After Being Named the New Bachelor

The next Bachelor has been announced and many fans are less than thrilled about ABC's pick.

On Tuesday, ABC revealed that Colton Underwood will lead the series' upcoming season during a segment on Good Morning America. Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure at the news, many even using the hashtag #NotMyBachelor.

If you ever wanted to see what a yawn looked like in physical form. #TheBachelor#NotMyBachelorpic.twitter.com/tmi7aGzutI — Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) September 4, 2018

Luv 2 watch another boring season starring an indecisive vanilla manchild. #NotMyBachelor#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/bJrCef1RYo — AC (@amber_lcarter) September 4, 2018

Yeah yeah let’s pick the guy with ZERO serious relationship experience to be the bachelor and get engaged on tv. Another relationship that will end in 5 minutes flat. Well done ABC. #notmybachelor — Brianna Kaitlin (@BriannaKaitlin) September 4, 2018

Throwback to when I muted my TV when it was Colton's turn on the Men Tell All.



#Bachelor#TheBachelor#BachelorinParadise#NotMyBachelorpic.twitter.com/CusZHUUUTr — Sarah Johnson (@kitteyandkat) September 4, 2018

I don’t always post on Twitter, but when I do, it’s to reject Colton Underwood as #TheBachelor. #notmybachelorpic.twitter.com/lP2rlE9TS4 — Erica DeNicola (@ejd359) September 4, 2018

Others expressed doubt that Underwood is ready for a long-lasting commitment following his unsuccessful run on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and his breakup with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on Monday.

What annoys me most about Colton as #TheBachelor is that he was forced at us all Bachelorette season & now all BIP season, & he still has no idea what he wants. I doubt he'll stay with his final pick for more than a year & this season is destined to be a failure 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lexi ♦️ (@failedlocal) September 4, 2018

Not really a huge fan of the pick for the new #TheBachelor



Feel like they have been FORCING him down our throats and trying to MAKE us like him for 2 seasons



Thoughts??? — Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) September 4, 2018

#NOTMYBACHELOR can’t believe Colton is chosen just because he is a virgin! He is a complete immature mess. — Patricia Nelson (@slowrunner40) September 4, 2018

Some viewers simply expressed their general anger at the newest suitor.

#TheBachelor

Good Morning America: COLTON IS THE NEXT BACHELOR!!!



Bachelor Nation: pic.twitter.com/iH5S6FRRxQ — rachel Ⓥ (@VeganRachel) September 4, 2018

ABC: who do you want to be the next bachelor?

us: JASON! BLAKE! JOE!

ABC: guess who’s back! Colton!

us:#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/kAqwzfmeDc — Aly Barnaba (@alybarnaba) September 4, 2018

You’re telling me we could have had-

1. Wills: the swaggiest/best dressed Bachelor

2. Jason: the most well-rounded, emotionally intelligent Bachelor

3. Blake: the sweetest/most open Bachelor

... but somehow we settled on the boring guy that dumped Tia twice? #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/rdRbQ5moDv — Katie Drennen (@thekatiedrennen) September 4, 2018

Last year: Give us Peter.



Bachelor franchise: Okay! How about some guy you dont even remember?



This year: Give us Wills, Grocery Joe, Blake, LITERALLY ANYONE BUT COLTON



Bachelor francise: #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/DX6VXjsoWT — Megan Farber (@15mefarber) September 4, 2018

ABC is literally the electoral college #notmybachelor — mia (@hotmessmia) September 4, 2018

Members of Bachelor Nation also provided a few alternatives that they would have preferred; most notably Jason Tartick, though Blake Horstmann and Grocery Story Joe were also mentioned.

when they choose Colton over Jason for #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/9FB42QxeAf — Julianna Fatica (@juujubeee) September 4, 2018

a list of people i would rather be #TheBachelor:

1) wills

2) nick viall 4.0

3) brad pitt

4) literally a cactus

5) a brick wall — 💕 amanda 💕 (@lochnessmanda) September 4, 2018

My left pinky nail has more personality than Colton. He is #NotMyBachelor#WhereIsJoeTheGrocer — TRLD (@20somethingtara) September 4, 2018

Justice for @Jason_Tartick... when the world wants Jason, Blake, Ben Higgins, literally anybody else, ABC says nahhhh let’s pick the pretty boy that NOBODY WANTS #NotMyBachelor — sam cameron (@samcmrn) September 4, 2018

when @BachelorABC play's jason for weeks, doesn't listen to it's fans and clearly just wants to see the world burn #notmybachelor#giveusjason — Sydney Panter (@SydneyNP14) September 4, 2018

Not all fans were against the choice, though. Some did take to Twitter to express their support for the upcoming leading man.

COLTON UNDERWOOD IS THE BACHELOR, I CANNOT WAIT! — Caroline Pierce (@CarolinePierce8) September 4, 2018

Everyone so pressed about Colton being the Bachelor.

Me: pic.twitter.com/Nnk0AzOcif — Kayla ❥ (@BB_Kayla14) September 4, 2018

Y’all need to chill out. Is the WoRsT cHoIcE fOr BaCheLoR really a guy who respects women, has a successful charity, and is open to showing and talking about his emotions? Get over yourselves #TheBachelor — Here for the Rose (@bach_nation_) September 4, 2018

Regardless of what fans were hoping for, the producers are feeling optimistic about their pick.

"Producers knew a lot of fans were into Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann, but Colton's whole narrative was just too good to pass up," a source close to production told ET on Tuesday. "He's a virgin, he's handsome. He's a former football player who now runs a charity."

The source continued, "He knows how to bring the drama and tears and proved that over and over on both Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. And he's been a pretty good guy to work with for them. Producers definitely expected some backlash from certain fans, but that always happens and they think Colton will make for a good season."

So far, it appears that Underwood is blocking out all the noise and is focused on starting his journey. In two social media posts, he declared that it's "time to find a wife."

So excited and grateful for a new adventure... It’s time to find a wife! — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) September 4, 2018

Following the announcement on GMA, Underwood sat down for an interview with Michael Strahan, where he told the co-host that he hopes the "third time's the charm."

"That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, being engaged and getting married shortly after that,” he gushed.

