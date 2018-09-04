Colton Underwood Faces Backlash After Being Named the New Bachelor
The next Bachelor has been announced and many fans are less than thrilled about ABC's pick.
On Tuesday, ABC revealed that Colton Underwood will lead the series' upcoming season during a segment on Good Morning America. Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to share their displeasure at the news, many even using the hashtag #NotMyBachelor.
Others expressed doubt that Underwood is ready for a long-lasting commitment following his unsuccessful run on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and his breakup with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on Monday.
Some viewers simply expressed their general anger at the newest suitor.
Members of Bachelor Nation also provided a few alternatives that they would have preferred; most notably Jason Tartick, though Blake Horstmann and Grocery Story Joe were also mentioned.
Not all fans were against the choice, though. Some did take to Twitter to express their support for the upcoming leading man.
Regardless of what fans were hoping for, the producers are feeling optimistic about their pick.
"Producers knew a lot of fans were into Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann, but Colton's whole narrative was just too good to pass up," a source close to production told ET on Tuesday. "He's a virgin, he's handsome. He's a former football player who now runs a charity."
The source continued, "He knows how to bring the drama and tears and proved that over and over on both Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. And he's been a pretty good guy to work with for them. Producers definitely expected some backlash from certain fans, but that always happens and they think Colton will make for a good season."
So far, it appears that Underwood is blocking out all the noise and is focused on starting his journey. In two social media posts, he declared that it's "time to find a wife."
Following the announcement on GMA, Underwood sat down for an interview with Michael Strahan, where he told the co-host that he hopes the "third time's the charm."
"That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, being engaged and getting married shortly after that,” he gushed.
Here's more on the latest leading man:
