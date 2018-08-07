Fans (probably) haven't seen the last of Blake Horstmann.

The Colorado native was heartbroken when Becca Kufrin revealed he wasn't the man for her on Monday night's season finale ofThe Bachelorette, with his tear-filled reaction rivaling that of Jason Mesnick's 2009 balcony cry. But time heals all wounds, and Blake just might be ready for another chance at love.

"At this point, I can't really comment on that," he told reporters of whether he's in talks to become the next Bachelor during a conference call on Tuesday morning. "It‘d be something I’d definitely consider, but as of right now, I was just worried about last night. When that’s over, you know, we'll see what the next chapter brings."

"If I was considered to be the Bachelor, I definitely wouldn’t take it for granted," he continued. "I saw how hard it was for Becca in that last week, and I know it would be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but... I think it’d all be worth it."

Blake seemed to get the closure he needed from Becca on Monday's After the Final Rose, as they discussed their breakup, and she revealed that she just saw Garrett Yrigoyen as more of her partner -- even though her family really seemed to take a liking to Blake. Becca's family even said that Blake would challenge her, and they could see him as more of her equal.

"I do gravitate towards strong, independent women," Blake admitted on Tuesday's call. "I love intelligent, witty women, women who aren't afraid to speak their minds."

"One of the biggest things I got out of this whole experience, and the relationship with Becca, was the way she allowed me... not only allowed me, but encouraged me to be open and honest and transparent, and that's definitely a lesson I'll take in my next relationship," he said. "I want a relationship where we’ll both speak to our honesty and to our feelings and worries, that kind of thing."

Bachelor announcements usually take place in September, so we're likely still a month away from knowing who will be the franchise's next lead. But Becca and her fiance already have some ideas. "For our season, there were a lot of great guys, and as long as they're a good person and they have good qualities about them and good morals, [they'd be a good pick]," Garrett revealed on the call. "We're both leaning towards Jason [Tartrick]."

"There's so many great guys who would be open to love," Becca added. "Jason, Wills, Colton, Blake, they would all be good contenders."

Bachelor host Chris Harrison also weighed in on Becca's guys' Bachelor chances -- as well as a couple of throwback choices. Watch below, and join the conversation at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

