Becca Kufrin is speaking out about why a scene with her ex was cut from Monday's Bachelorette finale.

ET caught up with the 28-year-old reality star -- who was joined by her now-fiance, Garrett Yrigoyen -- about why a filmed scene with Arie Luyendyk Jr. -- who proposed to Kufrin during his season of The Bachelor, before ending their engagement in favor of a relationship with runner-up, Lauren Burnham -- did not air.

"It was a conversation that we had and it was fine, it was us wishing each other the best and moving on with our lives," she said of the scene. "I mean, there is just so much that happens with each week, and so I think what I love is that it focused on the relationship that were forming on my journey."

For his part, Luyendyk Jr. was disappointed that fans wouldn't get to see the "positive" talk.

"Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us," he wrote alongside a pic of him and Burnham in the Maldives, where Monday's finale was filmed. "You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this... I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!"

It sounds like both couples are content to leave the past in the past and focus on their respective relationships. As for Kufrin and Yrigoyen, they're excited for the simple things, including holding hands and using each other's real names in public!

"I'm still nervous to say his name in public, I'm getting used to it," Kufrin joked, before revealing that the pair used the code names Veronica and Vincent Bushelpeck before their engagement was made public.

"I wrote him a little note like, 'I love you a bushel and a peck' and that's how he got that name," Kufrin shared.

In addition to using each other's real identities, the couple is also focused on figuring out where they're going to live.

"He's going to come to Minnesota for a while, and I have never been to Reno, so I'm going to spend some time there," Kufrin revealed. "... I think we have been throwing around the idea to moving to California for a couple of years... Maybe south of L.A. a little bit. He likes more of the water. I think the traffic would be a lot to handle. So yeah, we just have to figure out where exactly we want to land and go from there."

As for wedding bells, Yrigoyen said that it might be a while before they make it to the altar. "We haven't put a timestamp on anything. You know, we're just kind of going with the flow," the 29-year-old shared. "It's not like we've set a date or anything."

"We just want to walk down the street holding hands so, baby steps," Kufrin quipped.

