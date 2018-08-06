A new fiance for Becca Kufrin -- and a brand new ring!

The 28-year-old publicist got engaged on Monday's season finale of The Bachelorette, and while the stunning sparkler Garrett Yrigoyen proposed with is still Neil Lane, it couldn't be more different from the one she received from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Designed and signed by the official jeweler of The Bachelor franchise, the 18-karat gold three-stone engagement ring features an oval center stone framed by two oval-cut diamonds on a diamond studded band, for a total weight of 3.76 carats.

"He did very well," Becca gushed of Garrett's ring choice on After the Final Rose. "Neil Lane does a good ring."



"I think my jaw hit the sand. It's beautiful, but this is why I did this," she added, pointing to her new fiance.

Neil Lane

The ring Arie proposed with, meanwhile, was a four-carat, platinum-set halo diamond reportedly worth $80,000. Kufrin, of course, only wore the sparkler for a few weeks before he blindsided her with a breakup on their happy couple weekend, revealing he still had feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

ABC

For his proposal to Lauren, Arie selected a cushion cut center stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds. The 3.65-carat ring is further encrusted with almost 170 smaller round brilliant diamonds and accented by two baguette diamonds.

Arie and Lauren announced they'll be getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12, while Becca and Garrett are taking time to focus on their new relationship. "We are moving in together. We don't exactly know where yet. He's going to spend some time in Minnesota," Becca revealed on After the Final Rose. "He'll come to Minneapolis... I think we might come out to California for a couple years."

"We don't have any wedding plans yet. We just want to be normal and in public," she added.

See more on Becca's big Bachelorette finale in the video below, and join the conversation at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin and Her Final Man on Marriage, 'Fur Babies' and Moving in Together

'The Bachelorette': Garrett Yrigoyen Thought He Would 'Lose' Becca Kufrin Over Instagram Scandal

'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin's Runner-Up Has Epic Meltdown After Heartbreaking Split

Related Gallery