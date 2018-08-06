Becca Kufrin is an engaged woman!

While the 28-year-old publicist confirmed she found love -- and a fiance -- to fans before her season of The Bachelorette premiered in May, fans had to wait 10 long weeks to find out who the lucky guy was.

Becca kicked off this week's episode with her final two, Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann, in the Maldives, where both men met her family and enjoyed romantic one-on-one dates. There was kissing, declarations of love and a lot of tears before Becca made her final choice, and handed out one last rose on the season finale.

Congratulations to...

Garrett!

Though Becca admitted on Monday's episode that her relationship with Blake was strongest week after week, she realized that she couldn't picture her life without Garrett. That only intensified after he met her family, who all agreed that Becca's late father would be a big fan of the 29-year-old.

Becca's feelings for Garrett intensified during their final date, and though she struggled with her decision to let Blake go, she couldn't have been happier to begin her life with Garrett.

"Becca, from honking up the driveway in a minivan full of orange slices and diapers, to fly fishing in the backyard, I knew we shared something very special together... I knew that I loved you so much, and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you," Garrett told Becca. "I love you so much. Not just now, but forever, you're my world."

"Since night one, I saw something in you, I felt something in you so much that you got that first rose," Becca replied. "You reminded me of home, and you reminded me of one of the most important men in my entire life, and that's my dad."

"I've been waiting to say it for the right person... Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen, I love you. I love you so much," she beamed, as Garrett got down on one knee and presented a stunning Neil Lane sparkler.

"Rebecca Jo Kufrin, my Becca, will you marry me?" he asked, to her excited "Yes!"

But the episode's not over yet. Becca and Garrett will join host Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose Live, where they'll give an update on their relationship -- and she'll come face to face with Blake, after breaking his heart.

Did Becca make the right decision? Tell us over at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group.

