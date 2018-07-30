'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': The Craziest Moments, from Jean Blanc Coming for Colton to Jason’s Crying

We’re just one week away from the season finale of The Bachelorette -- which means it’s time for a little Men Tell All!

The special aired Monday night, and it was full drama, because we really didn’t get enough of it during Becca Kufrin’s season. From Colton on the defense to an emotional Jason, the men weren’t here to play around (except for Jordan, of course).

There were plenty of confrontations, both verbal and (kind of) physical (if you count a model-off), and Becca hilariously didn't seem too surprised. And the hot seat wasn't the only place the men got heated.

Check out the night's craziest moments below:

Jean Blanc vs. Colton

Colton was fired up and ready to call out whoever needed it -- including our favorite fake love declarer, Jean Blanc. When Chris Harrison seemingly innocently asked Jean Blanc about his memorable moment on the season, Colton just didn’t want to let him speak. “Colton, you’re acting like a p**sy but you’ve never been f**ked,” Jean Blanc shouted, throwing shade at Colton’s virginity. And it was a MOMENT.

Jordan vs. Colton

Jean Blanc wasn’t the only one gunning for Colton; Jordan was, too. When Colton decided to call out Jordan’s gold underwear antics, Jordan decided to throw his romance with Tia back in his face. “If you told her you were done with her, why would she come back for you?” Jordan asked, referring to Tia telling Becca she still had feelings for Colton after his hometown date.

“All three of us were on the same page,” Colton replied. “End of story.” But of course the story continues on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jordan vs. Christian… and Kamil?

We know what you’re thinking -- Christian who? We didn’t remember him night one, and neither did Jordan, but that didn’t stop Christian from trying to get some screen time on Men Tell All. The whole thing led to Jordan declaring that he models in his free time, and taking the stage for a “model-off” with Jordan.

“Chris Harrison, camera time. Get this guy. You’re a joke,” Jordan said, poking fun at his highwaters, before Kamil (again, whoooo?) jumped in with a little bit of modeling advice.

“Kamil. F**k you. You, the guy with the mustache, f**k you,” Jordan told Christian. “Grocery Store Joe, what’s up? That’s it. Shut the f**k up.”

Colton, round 2

Colton addressed his romance with Tia again in the hot seat, before opening up about his virginity and pretty much breaking down in tears over Jean Blanc’s comment.

“Even being up here tonight, and getting cheap shots thrown at me about being a p**sy because I haven’t seen one, that hurts. Because when I hear that, I believe it. And I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of that, and it’s the hardest thing for me to hear,” Colton confessed.

“It’s just something, as an athlete, you build this wall up that you don’t let anybody get to you… but the fact is you hold a lot of things in your life,” he continued. ““Hopefully it’s something that’s respected so I can continue to try to speak my truth.”

Jason Gets Emotional

Certified good guy Jason hit the hot seat next, where he sweetly cried just watching back footage of his breakup with Becca.

“It’s heartwrenching. It’s difficult to watch back,” he told Chris. “I think my tears were associated with I lost what I was looking forward to as a life partner… I don’t know I got the closure I was asking for.”

When she came out, Becca admitted that saying goodbye to Jason was probably her “hardest” breakup. “It was just down to my heart,” she explained, before the two embraced in a hug.

Chris Preaches to the Choir

After his dramatic exit, Chris kind of redeemed himself on Monday’s Men Tell All by admitting he was kind of an a**hole -- with the help of his night one choir.

“I just wanted to sincerely apologize for multiple occasions throughout the experience. I’m sorry for being an a**hole, a jerk, but more importantly feeling entitled, losing control, and letting my insecurities take over,” he said. “You didn’t deserve that. These guys didn’t deserve that as well.”

“I feel like I disrespected you,” he said, as the choir took the stage to put his apology into song.

And after that apology and the blooper reel, we were blessed with a spectacular finale promo, where Becca is forced to make her choice between Garrett and Blake -- and finally reveal who she's in love with. Tears, tears and more tears, in the "unbelievable" upcoming episode.

The season finale of The Bachelorette airs Monday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ET was with Becca and her men after Men Tell All. Watch below, and talk about this episode and much more at ET's Facebook group.

