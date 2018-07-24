Colton Underwood Teases His 'Emotional' 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion With Tia Booth (Exclusive)

The saga between Colton Underwood and Tia Booth isn't over.

The pair will come face to face onBachelor in Paradise after their former fling ruled the drama on The Bachelorette this season. And Underwood says it will be "emotional."

"Some things happen that I wasn't expecting to happen," Colton confessed while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last Friday. "It was very emotional."



"I think, you know, just coming out of a relationship with Becca [Kufrin], and I'm dealing with Tia at the same time, and I'm also on a beach with a bunch of beautiful women and some of my friends, so I wasn't expecting to feel the emotions that I felt," he added.

Colton and Tia both came clean to Becca about their past relationship early on in The Bachelorette -- but insisted it was in the past. Colton ended up forming a real connection with Becca, and told her he was in love with her after introducing her to his family on his hometown date, but after a conversation with Tia (during which she admitted she still had feelings for Colton), Becca sent him home.

"I'm not mad at Tia, because that's how she felt and I'm proud that she risked her friendship with Becca to come back and talk and speak her truth," Colton said. "But I am frustrated, and I am a little confused, because the last that I saw of Tia was at the spa date, when we all were on the same page, and she was wishing me well on my journey. It just didn't play out the way that I thought it was going to play out."

"I did reach out and message Tia after [the hometown date] episode, and just let her know where I stood," he revealed. "I wasn't mad. I was just frustrated. I was confused. So she knows where I stand."

Becca also told ET that there's no bad blood as far as Tia goes. "Tia is an amazing person and I can only be happy that she spoke her peace to me when she was able to," she said. " Everyone has a past, everyone has dated other people and so it was a strange situation going into, but it was something we addressed head-on right away. So I only want her and Colton to find love and be happy."

Bachelor in Paradise promos have teased the pair's reunion -- including a few tears from both Tia and Colton. "You're going to see a lot of things worked out in Paradise," Colton teased, though he did admit he's "very happy" that he went on the show.

"I think you could tell in the last episode, there's a lot of conversations that need to be had, and it was also another time for me to put myself out there and take a shot at finding love and dating other women," he explained. "[But] you're going to have to tune in to Paradise to find out [if I'm single]. Come on, no cheap shots here."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7.

