'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin 'Feels Like a Monster' as She Makes Her Heartbreaking Final Pick (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin has a tough choice ahead of her.

The 28-year-old publicist is down to her final two men on The Bachelorette, but saying goodbye to one of them isn't going to be easy. ET has an exclusive new promo of Monday's season finale, in which she is forced to choose between two suitors she's in love with, tearing them -- and her -- apart.

"Last year, I had my heart broken. Today, I'm in love with two guys," Becca reflects in the promo, noting how far she's come just months after Arie Luyendyk Jr.ended their engagement to pursue a relationship with his runner-up. "I don't know how I'm going to make this decision. I have to break someone's heart."

Becca handing out her final rose will be just as hard (if not harder) for the man she has to say goodbye to. "I love her so much," Garrett declares. "It's terrifying to know there's another man."

"I love her more than I thought was capable. To have that taken away, that would break me," Blake adds.

Becca knows one contestant "doesn't see it coming." "I feel so terrible. I feel like such a monster," she cries, before taking her position to say her last goodbye.

"I can't breathe," she huffs through tears.

Becca opened up about her hard decision while speaking with ET in May, revealing that she did indeed fall in love with two men. "I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes," she candidly shared.

And at the end of the day, said it was "a moment of clarity" and "just feeling right in my heart" that led her to her final pick, but said she definitely wasn't looking forward to watching the breakup play back on TV.

The season finale of The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Becca in the video below.

