'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reveals She Fell in Love With 2 Men (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin didn't necessarily see this one coming.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with our new Bachelorette in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she revealed that she fell in love with two men while filming her season of the Bachelor spinoff.

"I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes," Kufrin confirmed, though she wouldn't reveal whether she actually tells both men she's in love with them. "You'll have to wait and see."

One thing's for sure: after fans watched Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s brutal unedited breakup with her just weeks after proposing on The Bachelor (to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham), Kufrin chose to approach her goodbyes a little differently.

"I wanted to go through the entire season doing me, and treating these guys with respect," she explained. "So I will say that I tried to do that the entire journey."



That doesn't mean, however, that Kufrin harbors any ill will toward Luyendyk and his now-fiancee. In fact, she said she "completely" sympathized with his struggles toward the end of the season.

"Until you're in this position, you don't realize how much pressure there really is, and how difficult it is to navigate certain relationships," she shared. "Because if you're doing it right, you should be developing feelings for multiple people to really sift through every personality, every relationship, to exhaust the ones that aren't right for you."

And at the end of the day, she said it was "a moment of clarity" and "just feeling right in my heart" that led her to her final pick -- and led him to get down on one knee. ABC confirmed to ET on Tuesday that the 28-year-old publicist got engaged on her season, and she couldn't help but gush about her guy.

"[I love] so many things [about him]," she sweetly said. "Just that he put up with me through the entire journey."

"It feels so different because the relationship and the guy is different. And this time, it feels better suited for me, it's lke this better fit for me and what I need in my life," she said of how her mystery fiance compares to Luyendyk. "And I am willing to do anything it takes to make it work to support my partner."



"I was asking for a teammate, a 50/50 throughout the entire season. I feel like I truly found that. So we'll have each other's backs through the time where we have to stay private. And then we'll continue that and share it with the world," she insisted.

"I better [marry him]," she joked. "He better marry me."

Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See what she told ET before her season got started in the video below.

