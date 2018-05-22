'Bachelorette' Star Becca Kufrin Is Engaged

The newest Bacheloretteis getting her happy ending!

Becca Kufrin is engaged, ABC confirms to ET ahead of the show's season premiere next Monday.

The engagement news comes after the March finale of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, in which the former race-car driver proposed to Kufrin before changing his mind in favor of runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Meanwhile, Kufrin has been doing well for herself following the very public breakup. The 28-year-old publicist stopped by American Idol on Monday night for the show's finale, and got a kiss on the hand from Bachelorette fan and Idol judge, Katy Perry. The pop star even jokingly asked Kufrin if she could "be in the running" on her season.

"My friends are kind of cult [Bachelorette] watchers and I pop in every once in a while," Perry told ET's Lauren Zima following the Idol finale. "And love is just a thing that connects us all and I think you know different levels of love is just amazing."

Earlier this month, Kufrin also spoke to ET's Lauren Zima about being initially apprehensive about being the next Bachelorette.

"My biggest fear is, I mean, kind of what happened," Kufrin shared, referencing her time on The Bachelor. "Like, falling for somebody and ready to spend my life with somebody and have them not be ready or to be like, 'I don't know if you're the one for me.'"

While no season of The Bachelorette is without drama, Kufrin was hopeful she could quickly get rid of the worst offenders.

"I'm trying to weed out the drama as early as possible. Like, I don't want drama," she insisted. "If there's a guy that's not meshing well with the other guys, I probably won't want to keep him around that long."

"At the end of the day, I will make that right choice, because I'm not going to take this situation lightly," she continued. "I'm not going to let everything else get to me when it's that big of a decision for my life."

Check out more from our exclusive interview with the reality star:

