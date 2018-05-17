Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' Contestants Look Pretty Familiar -- See Their Celeb Doppelgangers
If you've ever wanted to date a celebrity... just find a way to become the Bachelorette, because you'll probably get a lot of lookalikes!
Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed the 28 men who will fight for Becca Kufrin's heart on this season of The Bachelorette during a Facebook Live on Thursday, and we have to say -- they look pretty familiar.
From TV stars to musicians to one of Kufrin's exes (yes, the one who tried to win her back on television), this new batch of Bachelorette hopefuls is making us do a double take. Find out who looks like who below.
Jason -- Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen)
Chris R. -- New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood
Christian -- Young Scott Baio
Garrett -- Kufrin's ex, Ross Jirgl
Leo -- Jason Momoa
Mike -- Stephen Amell in Arrow Flashbacks
Lincoln -- Bradley from S Club 7
Grant -- the Child of Matt Damon and John Cena
Joe -- Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber)
Ryan -- Wells Adams
David -- Also Kind of Wells Adams
While the men definitely look like their famous counterparts, we'll find out how they act on the season premiere of The Bachelorette.
A famous lookalike wasn't necessarily on Kufrin's wish list for a future husband, but we don't think she would mind. Find out what she told ET about what she is -- and isn't -- looking for in the video below.
Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
