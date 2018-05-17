Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' Contestants Look Pretty Familiar -- See Their Celeb Doppelgangers

If you've ever wanted to date a celebrity... just find a way to become the Bachelorette, because you'll probably get a lot of lookalikes!

Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed the 28 men who will fight for Becca Kufrin's heart on this season of The Bachelorette during a Facebook Live on Thursday, and we have to say -- they look pretty familiar.

From TV stars to musicians to one of Kufrin's exes (yes, the one who tried to win her back on television), this new batch of Bachelorette hopefuls is making us do a double take. Find out who looks like who below.

Jason -- Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen)

ABC/Getty Images

Chris R. -- New Kids on the Block's Danny Wood

ABC/Getty Images

Christian -- Young Scott Baio

ABC/Getty Images

Garrett -- Kufrin's ex, Ross Jirgl

ABC

Leo -- Jason Momoa

ABC/Getty Images

Mike -- Stephen Amell in Arrow Flashbacks

ABC/Instagram

Lincoln -- Bradley from S Club 7

ABC/Getty Images

Grant -- the Child of Matt Damon and John Cena

Getty Images/ABC/Getty Images

Joe -- Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber)

ABC/Getty Images

Ryan -- Wells Adams

ABC

David -- Also Kind of Wells Adams

ABC

While the men definitely look like their famous counterparts, we'll find out how they act on the season premiere of The Bachelorette.

A famous lookalike wasn't necessarily on Kufrin's wish list for a future husband, but we don't think she would mind. Find out what she told ET about what she is -- and isn't -- looking for in the video below.

Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

