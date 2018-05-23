'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reacts to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Announcing His Wedding Date Right Before Her Premiere

Becca Kufrin wishes nothing but the best for Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The 28-year-old publicist is gearing up for her season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, but on Wednesday, Luyendyk had some news to share himself: he and Lauren Burnham have picked their wedding date.

The announcement came just five days before fans will watch Kufrin begin her journey to find love following Luyendyk's brutal breakup with her weeks after proposing on The Bachelor to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Burnham. The timing seemed odd for even the hosts at The View, where Luyendyk and Burnham revealed their date -- but Kufrin isn't fazed.

When asked by reporters during a conference call on Wednesday about her reaction to the timing of the announcement -- and Luyendyk calling it the "perfect moment" -- she said, "I'm truly happy and I do wish them the best."

The brunette beauty also revealed that while she's been "focused on my journey," she has stayed in touch with Luyendyk and Burnham "a bit."

"I don't know if they'd invite me [to their wedding], but I guess, yeah, if they want me there, I'd want to share in their love, because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness," she added.

Kufrin had a big announcement of her own on Tuesday, as ABC confirmed that she is indeed engaged. She told ET ahead of night one filming The Bachelorette that her biggest fear was having a repeat of Lueyndyk's Bachelor finale, and finding out that she wasn't the one for her final pick.

"It wasn't until I got to know the guys and realized who was genuinely here for me and the right reasons that that dissipated," she told reporters on Wednesday, also revealing that she had conversations with producers about possibly ending the season without a proposal.

"I was very upfront about if it's not 1,000 percent right, I don't want any party involved to feel any pressure to get down on one knee," she expressed.

But things did work out, and Kufrin is engaged. "It's important to share since so many people have been on this journey with me from start to finish," she gushed.

Kufrin's season of The Bachelorettepremieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more of her interview with ET below.

