Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn't make the cut this time.

Becca Kufrin previously told ET that she had filmed something with the former The Bachelor contestant -- her ex-fiance -- to air on her season of The Bachelorette. But that footage was left on the cutting-room floor.

Luyendyk took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself and his new fiance, Lauren Burnham, in the Maldives (where fans are about to see Kufrin get engaged to her new man). He explained that his conversation with Kufrin won't be shown, but he still wishes her "all the happiness in the world."

"Lauren and I flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca’s request. It’s a conversation that unfortunately won’t be shown but it was really positive for all of us," Luyendyk wrote. "You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this... I thank and love her everyday because of that. We wish Becca all the happiness in the world and can’t wait to see how tonight goes!"

Kufrin and Luyendyk's brutal breakup was mentioned throughout her Bachelorette season, as she was focused on finding an "honest" man after Luyendyk blindsided her with their breakup on the season finale of The Bachelor. The auto racing driver proposed to Kufrin, only to end their engagement weeks later to pursue a relationship with the season's runner-up, Burnham. Luyendyk and Burham got engaged on After the Final Rose, and recently announced they'll be getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12.

Luyendyk 's appearance on The Bachelorette was still planned to air when ET sat down with Kufrin in May.

"We do have a conversation and you'll just have to see that unfold. At that point it wasn't emotional, it was just two adults sitting down, wishing each other the best and talking through our experiences," Kufrin said. "That was our last conversation we've had. I knew that would probably be the last time we had a conversation, and I wish him and Lauren the best."

The season finale of The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

