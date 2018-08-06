Becca Kufrin is about to hand out her final rose!

The 28-year-old Bachelorette star is gearing up for the end to her self-described "roller coaster" of a season, when she'll finally pick between Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann. ET caught up Kufrin following the taping of the "Men Tell All" special, where she teased what fans can expect from the emotional breakup -- and engagement -- during the three-hour finale, which airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

"You're going to get all the emotions. You're going to get the love. You're going to get the tears. You're going to get the laughter," Kufrin told ET's Lauren Zima. "The journey was a roller coaster. I felt everything in that last week, and it was intense. And, I mean, that's all going to play out."

Host Chris Harrison confirmed that the finale will certainly be a heart-wrenching one.

"It's gut-wrenching. It's absolutely gut-wrenching," he said of the finale. "What happened in the Maldives, it's beautiful and it's brutal at the same time. It's crazy to have [those emotions] all in one storm."

Though Kufrin was devastated when Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended their engagement after proposing in last season's Bachelor finale, Harrison noted that Kufrin's own finale will make her empathize more with her ex.

"You know, what Arie fell into, Becca did, too," Harrison revealed. "She's in love with two men -- Blake and Garrett. She's making an impossible choice and it literally brings her to her knees."

Despite the likely upcoming media storm, Kufrin and her soon-to-be-announced fiance can't wait to go public with their relationship!

"We're just ready. We're just ready to be done, to be us in public," she said. "I know it's going to be crazy when that moment comes, but it's going to be so worth it. I'm just so excited for that day."

