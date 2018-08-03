'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Kind of in Talks' to Be the Next 'Bachelorette'
Kathryn Dennis is ready to begin her journey towards finding love.
TheSouthern Charmstar revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that she's had conversations about possibly becoming ABC's next Bachelorette -- though Becca Kufrin's season hasn't even ended yet.
"Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭," Dennis replied to a fan asking if she'd consider being the Bachelorette, teasing another follower with "Maybeeeee 🤭🤭🤭🤭."
The 25-year-old reality star dated her Southern Charm co-star Thomas Ravenel off and on until 2016. They share two children together: 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son St. Julien. In 2016, Dennis lost custody of her kids and entered rehab after a positive drug test, and has since been focused on her kids and her sobriety.
ET's Brice Sander sat down with Dennis in April, where she admitted that hooking up with Ravenel after a pool party in season one (thus beginning their tumultuous relationship) was something she wishes she could have done differently. "[But then] I wouldn’t have my children,” she noted.
Dennis also revealed that she was starting to date again. "I just want a normal, nice [guy],” she said, adding that she dreams of getting married one day, and hopes to expand her family with two to four more kids. “That’s it. That’s all I really care about. Yeah, and tall. And smart. I like someone who can hold a conversation about something other than talking about themselves.”
