Kathryn Dennis is ready to begin her journey towards finding love.

TheSouthern Charmstar revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that she's had conversations about possibly becoming ABC's next Bachelorette -- though Becca Kufrin's season hasn't even ended yet.

"Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭," Dennis replied to a fan asking if she'd consider being the Bachelorette, teasing another follower with "Maybeeeee 🤭🤭🤭🤭."

The 25-year-old reality star dated her Southern Charm co-star Thomas Ravenel off and on until 2016. They share two children together: 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son St. Julien. In 2016, Dennis lost custody of her kids and entered rehab after a positive drug test, and has since been focused on her kids and her sobriety.

Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭 https://t.co/reqNXbjzIH — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018

ET's Brice Sander sat down with Dennis in April, where she admitted that hooking up with Ravenel after a pool party in season one (thus beginning their tumultuous relationship) was something she wishes she could have done differently. "[But then] I wouldn’t have my children,” she noted.

Dennis also revealed that she was starting to date again. "I just want a normal, nice [guy],” she said, adding that she dreams of getting married one day, and hopes to expand her family with two to four more kids. “That’s it. That’s all I really care about. Yeah, and tall. And smart. I like someone who can hold a conversation about something other than talking about themselves.”

