‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Opens Up About Battle With Depression (Exclusive)

Here’s what really happened when Kathryn Dennis went “missing” on Southern Charm.

Last week, Naomie Olindo had authorities perform a “wellness check” on the 25-year-old after she was unresponsive to repeated texts and phone calls from the friend group. Now, in ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s Southern Charm, Kathryn comes clean about why she went MIA to co-star Shep Rose -- and it had nothing to do with her history with substance abuse.

“Everybody was worried that you had fallen off the wagon and all this different stuff,” Shep tells Kathryn.

“See, the thing is, it had nothing to do with, like, alcohol or weed,” she confesses. “It’s simply, like, I fell off the grid because I deal with depression and I stopped taking, like, my meds that one week, ‘cause I thought I was good. And, like, I knew everyone’s immediate go-to is, ‘Oh, she went to rehab! It must be she fell off the wagon.’ It sucks, because it’s not even a problem, but it’s, like, my label.”

Check out the candid chat here:

“I mean, I thought it was drugs and alcohol,” Shep admits in a confessional. “To analyze the present, one has to look at the past. But, god, she’s come a long way.”

“Fall off the grid all you want, just give us a heads up that you’re OK,” he then tells her, “because everybody who worried about you really does care. Everybody loves you, so, you know?”

Kathryn then bursts into tears and and mumbles “sorry.”

The reality star has been more than candid about her struggles in recent years, opening up to ET about getting -- and staying -- sober.

“It feels good,” she said of living clean. “I'm very proud of myself for the fact that, you know, one, I did it and two, I can show [my castmates] that I'm not just, like, an actual psycho or something. I'm just a normal person, just had a rough period.”

“It’s just become part of life at this point,” she added, but noted the “addict” label won’t go away on its own.

Last season on the Bravo series, Kathryn confused her co-stars when she ordered a margarita, which she claims she didn’t drink, while on vacation in Key West. Now, she says the controversy surrounding that moment was a bit of a wake-up call.

“I don't want to be labeled like that forever, and constantly questioned if I'm doing anything, even if I'm [just] seen at a bar,” she said.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Says She’s Done Having Kids (Exclusive)

‘Southern Charm’ Stars Craig and Austen Say Cast Bands Together to Fight for Kathryn (Exclusive)

Kathryn Dennis Shares the ‘Southern Charm’ Moment She Wishes She Could Take Back (Exclusive)