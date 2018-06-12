‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Says She’s Done Having Kids (Exclusive)

Cameran Eubanks is back on Southern Charm, plus one!

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s all-new episode, Cameran’s mom, Bonnie, drops by for a visit with Cameran and her new grandbaby, Palmer. Bonnie brings some gifts for little Palmer, including a couple of vintage blankets that Cameran’s grandmother made years ago. Sadly for Bonnie, Cameran isn’t interested in the hand-me-downs.

“To be honest, I’ll never use them,” she tells her mom. “Maybe when I have my second kid… psych!”

“Nothing is coming out this ever again,” she adds, pantomiming pulling a child out of herself, much to her mother’s horror.

“My mom always wanted to be a grandma,” Cameran shares in a confessional. “She is beside herself, her little trinket bags are overflowing… with chokable parts, mind you.”

The ladies then sit down in the living room for a heart-to-heart about how Cameran’s adjusting to motherhood. So far, Cameran admits she’s struggling with Palmer’s sleep schedule -- and her own. Check out the chat here:

“The second night home from the hospital, I’m laying in bed, 3:00 in the morning, sobbing uncontrollably, saying to [my husband], ‘What have we done?!’” Cameran shares. “‘We had a great life. Why did we do this? Why did we ruin our life?’”

“It is amazing that the maternal instinct kicks in, everything centers around her,” Bonnie notes.

“It does,” Cameran laments. “It used to center around me!” Bonnie reassures Cam that, soon enough, the world will once again revolve around her.

In February, Bravo shared a parenting update from Cameran exclusively with ET, which was filmed about a month after she welcomed Palmer. At the time, Cameran was concerned about time.

“The thing that surprises me most about being a new mom is your time is no longer your own,” she confessed. “You no longer have true freedom, unless you have a nanny, which I don’t have, but don’t think I haven’t researched them, because I’m starting to go crazy.”

“At this point in my life, going to Target feels like a vacation of sorts,” she joked. “Haven’t gotten out much in the past four weeks. So, yes, definitely the most surprising thing is, your time is not your own, and you really, really miss your freedom.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Southern Charm’ Stars Craig and Austen Say Cast Bands Together to Fight for Kathryn (Exclusive)

‘Southern Charm’ Stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll on the Aftermath of ‘Hurricane Naomie’ (Exclusive)

‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Gets Candid About Living Sober (Exclusive)