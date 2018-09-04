Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor -- and his ex Tia Booth has some feelings about it!

After Good Morning America broke the news of Underwood's new role on Tuesday morning, Bachelor Nation stars -- including Booth and Blake Horstmann, the fan-favorite for the job -- took to social media to react to the announcement.

"Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor," Booth wrote on Twitter.

Underwood responded to her tweet, writing, "ALL THE PUPPIES," alongside the crying laughing emoji.

Booth tweeted again immediately following her initial well wishes, declaring, "And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Underwood’s season. Lord bless." Her statement -- and refusal to appear on Underwood's season of The Bachelor -- echoes what her ex said of their current relationship on GMA.

“I would like to say we are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship and we’re just good friends,” he said on the morning show.

The cordial exchange comes after an intense night for the former couple, whose breakup on Bachelor in Paradise aired on Monday night's episode.

"I think, you know, part of me's been struggling this whole time. And I think part of me wanted this to work so bad... it's not there," Underwood told Booth on the episode. "You deserve somebody who's going to be crazy about you every single day."

The emotional exchange ended with Booth advising Underwood that he needs "to just really focus on this time and really figure yourself out so you can fully give yourself to someone."

Following the episode, Booth took to Instagram to express her post-breakup feelings alongside a selfie of the pair. "Never ever regret following your heart. Things may not always work out as you planned, but they always work out as they should. Thankful that this chapter of our lives has ended so new chapters can begin. I truly wish you the best, C. #peaceoutparadise #hotdogsforever #thankseleven."

Underwood also took to Instagram Monday night following the breakup, but before the announcement.

"Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise," he wrote. "Don’t settle for anything less than the world, because that’s what you deserve. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner."

During the Bachelor in Paradise finale taping last week, Booth told ET that, while Underwood was rumored to be in contention to be the next Bachelor, she didn't think it was his time.

"I don't know that he's ready. I don't," she said at the time. "I mean, it was just about two months ago that I was telling him that he really needs to figure himself out before he can fully be with someone else... If there's a chance that Colton is the Bachelor, I would hope that he is fully ready for that experience knowing that he wants to be engaged at the end of it."

Last week, ET reported that ABC had the next leading man narrowed down to three suitors -- Underwood, Horstmann and Jason Tartick -- who all competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Horstmann took to Instagram not long after The Bachelor announcement to share his gratitude, love and congratulations.

"I wanna thank you all for the support over the last few months! It has been incredibly humbling and it means the world," Horstmann wrote next to a snap of himself with Tartick and Underwood. "There really is nothing like #bachelornation. I wouldn’t change the man I am if I was the bachelor and wasn’t going to change the man I am to become the bachelor. I am excited to close this chapter and see what the future holds!"

Horstmann continued, "I have nothing but respect for these two and I wanna wish @coltonunderwood luck on his Journey. I really truly hope you find the woman you wanna spend your life with! Good luck man! #thebachelor."

Tartick, the other man who was up for the job, also took to Twitter to congratulate his friend.

"To have great friends, you have to be a great friend," Tartick tweeted alongside a pic of him with Underwood. "@coltonunderwood is a class act, generous man, and hell of friend. So happy for you brotha! Let the Bachelor Party Planning commence! #TheBachelor."

Other Bachelor alums have also taken to social media to share their congrats for the series' latest leading man.

Former Bachelor star Nick Viall joked that ABC was "keeping the curls in the family," with a cute snap of the duo.

Bachelor in Paradise success story Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert posed for a pic with Underwood at the GMA studios with their one-year-old daughter, Emmy.

"Emmy met the new Bachelor this morning and she’s now contemplating if she gets that first impression rose," Roper joked in her post. "Congrats, @coltonunderwood, we are wishing all the love your way! 🌹"

Tolbert, meanwhile, wrote a message straight to his daughter in the photo's caption. "No Emmy... you are too young to go on Colton’s season of #thebachelor," he quipped.

"He's ready to do the damn thing...wait," Bachelor franchise star Wells Adams joked, referencing the tagline from Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, new Bachelor seems pretty excited about his new role! Underwood said it was "time to find a wife," in an Instagram post following his GMA appearance.

Here are a few more reactions from Bachelor Nation:

