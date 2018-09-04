How Tia Booth Got Over New 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

Just one day after fans watched Colton Underwoodbreak up with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, he was announced as the next Bachelor.

It was a quick turnaround for viewers, but in reality, it had been months since Tia and Colton said goodbye in Mexico. The pair finally got to a point of friendship -- but that doesn't mean Tia was convinced he should be the Bachelor.

"I cried every freaking day," she told ET's Lauren Zima at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping last week. "It just got to where it was like, you know what...it's a mess."

"Honestly, during that breakup, I felt like I was consoling him because he was so upset and it bothered me to see him upset. And I was appreciative that he told me when he did. He knew that he wasn't giving me what I deserved and what I knew I was ready for. And all I could do in that moment was know that he fully tried," Tia recalled. "I feel like it happened exactly how it needed to so we could realize that we are not for each other and so we can both move on."

The Arkansas native really has moved on from Colton, assuring fans on Twitter on Tuesday that she "will NOT be a contestant on Colton's season." She even wished him congratulations on the social media platform, though last week, she confessed she didn't think he was "ready" to be the Bachelor.

"I mean, it was just about two months ago that I was telling him that he really needs to figure himself out before he can fully be with someone else. So if there's a chance that Colton is the Bachelor, I would hope that he is fully ready for that experience knowing that he wants to be engaged at the end of it," she said. "I don't know that he's ready. I don't."

Fans have shared the same concern, with some even questioning his intentions, like Tia's friend, Raven Gates, did during her brief appearance on Paradise this season.

"I don't think Colton has bad intentions but I also don't think that he's necessarily ready for a serious relationship like I was," Tia confessed. "I mean, you could see that."

Regardless of Tia's reservations, Colton will get his third chance at love. "I’m very excited. Third time’s the charm. That’s what they say, right? That’s what I’m hoping for," he said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, adding that he can't wait to find a wife. "That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, being engaged and getting married shortly after that."

What do you think of Colton as the next Bachelor? Tell us at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Colton's season of The Bachelorstarts filming in the coming weeks and will premiere in January.

