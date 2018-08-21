Is Tia making a big mistake?



That's what Raven was worried about, as she and Adam returned to Bachelor in Paradise to join Tia and Colton on their special date. Raven, who was lucky enough to find love last season, sat down to a heart-to-heart with her Arkansas bestie, where she candidly revealed that she doesn't exactly trust Colton with her friend's heart.

"I'm trying to be supportive, but, Tia, I just don't think his intentions are good. First of all, Colton's past dating history has been the it girl," she said, noting that Colton dated Tia briefly before appearing on The Bachelorette to date Becca Kufrin, then came back to Tia. "I'm really concerned."

"I do not want to see you in heartbreak," Raven continued. "Is this a facade...or is he really into you?"

Raven's talk gave Tia a lot to think about, but ultimately, she decided she was all in with Colton, who asked her to be his girlfriend.

"I want to know that I'm always going to be the first and best option," Tia said, as they sealed their new relationship status with a kiss.

Elsewhere in Paradise, love triangles continued to heat up the beach. Kendall, who was seemingly solid with Grocery Store Joe, set her sights on new arrival Leo, and the two hit it off on their romance novel date (which also included hilariously out-of-place cameos by Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Amanda Stanton and Ben Higgins).

And our favorite French-Canadian, Benoit, returned from Bachelor Winter Games (and his engagement to Clare Crawley), sweeping Jenna off on a date. Jordan was understandably upset (and territorial), so he waited for their date to be over before leading Jenna to a giant "I'm sorry" on the beach.

"I don't need an answer right now," Jordan said. "I'm gonna head to bed, so I'll see you in the morning."

"Who do I trust to protect my heart forever? I want to find love, but I just don't want it to get taken away," Jenna cried, before a dramatic promo teasing more makeout sessions with Benoit and a fight between Leo and Grocery Store Joe played.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Who should Jenna choose? And should Tia trust Colton? Tell us at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

