Looks like Colton and Tia are officially a go!

After weeks of will-they-or-won't-they, the two finally decided to give each other their all on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise -- but not without a few breakdowns.

After Tuesday night's episode ended with Colton telling Tia that her love interest, Chris, was kissing Krystal, she freaked out and confronted him -- but then decided she still had feelings for Colton. The former NFL player wasn't so sure, until Jacqueline arrived on the beach and tried to ask him on a date. That's when he said no, freaked out, and considered leaving the show.

That freaked out Tia, who broke down and asked Bibiana (the tribe therapist, we guess) to confront him. Luckily for Tia, it worked. "It's obviously that this girl really feels for you, and it's obvious that you might be rejecting your feelings for her," Bibiana, on the verge of tears, told Colton, who went off to make things right.

"The bottom line is obviously I care for you... If this didn't work, the thought of hurting you scares the s--- out of me," Colton told Tia. "I think that you and I owe each other an opportunity and a chance to really do this. We need to give this an honest go."

"You're choosing me?" Tia asked.



"I am," he replied. "And I'm finally not scared. And let's see where this thing goes."

Tia and Colton sealed their newly committed relationship with a kiss, while other relationships in Paradise (Chris and Krystal, Kevin and Astrid, Grocery Store Joe and Kendall) continued to develop. Meanwhile, David continued to taunt Jordan by giving Jenna a giant teddy bear.

Chelsea and Jubilee couldn't stop laughing over the incident, pissing off Jordan, who absolutely exploded, telling them to "shut the f--- up." Line crossed, but he wisened up and apologized.

Oh, and P.S.: Kenny King became the new Venmo John, who was the new Grocery Store -- when he kissed Annaliese, Bibiana and Jacqueline at the cocktail ceremony ahead of the rose ceremony. Go Kenny!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

