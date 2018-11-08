Kendall Jenner is back on the Victoria's Secret runway!

The 23-year-old model seemingly couldn't stop smiling as she strutted down the catwalk at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Runway Show at Pier 94 in New York City on Thursday.

Jenner sported a number of looks at the event, including one that gave off some Scottish vibes. The brunette beauty wore a plaid bra and a matching mini kilt belted around her waist with a blank thong peeking through. A billowing piece of fabric brought another level to the ensemble, which was paired with strappy black stilettos, a bracelet, and a showstopping necklace.

Lacy black lingerie was next for Jenner, who looked out of this world in an outfit adorned with shimmering moon and star appliques. Instead of Victoria's Secret's signature angel wings, she wore a huge black back piece with stars shooting out around her body.

Jenner last walked the Victoria's Secret runway in 2015 and 2016. She took the next year off, reportedly due to her contract with La Perla. Also returning this year is Gigi Hadid, who gushed to ET about reuniting with her VS family.

"I feel like all of these girls are my sisters, and I know so many different girls," she said, calling out her years-long friendship with Taylor Hill and Sara Sampaio, with whom she posed for Sports Illustrated for the first time. "I have really different memories and experiences with each girl, and it's a really nice feeling to just celebrate them."

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Dec. 2 on ABC. See more in the video below.

