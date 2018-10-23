Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid might be picking up their angel wings again.

There is speculation that the supermodels will be returning to the Victoria's Secret runway after shoe designer Brian Atwood posted a photo of Hadid walking in the 2016 show with the caption, "Less than 1 month away!!!! Let’s do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret Can’t wait to show you what we have done for the show!!!!"

Atwood then posted a snap of Jenner on the 2015 runway with, "Can’t wait to see this beauty @kendalljenner strutting in my shoes for the @victoriassecret fashion show... less than a month away!!!!"

Although the It girls' reps have yet to confirm on their participation in the November show, we can't help but take this as fairly solid evidence.

Hadid and Jenner were absent at the show in 2017. The last time both beauties strutted down the VS catwalk was in 2016 in Paris.

