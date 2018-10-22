Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger dresses some of the brightest stars in Hollywood, including Lupita Nyong'o, Constance Wu and Michelle Dockery, and now she's bringing red carpet glamour to your wardrobe.

The fashion expert has collaborated with affordable jewelry line Baublebar on statement earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and hair accoutrements all under $60.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The author of How to Accessorize: A Perfect Finish to Every Outfit aptly knows the importance of a great accessory.

"I think the perfect statement earring [is a wardrobe staple] because I think accessories are the easiest way to like transform any outfit – in fact, I just wrote a book called How to Accessorize: The Perfect Finish to Any Outfit," the stylist told ET at the Sterling Vineyards Concert Series in the summer. "Accessories are the easiest way to just transform any look. Whether it’s putting on a pair of heels that makes you stand up straighter and walk with a balance in your step or putting on a statement earring with a simple blouse, like it really is that easy and even hair and makeup – throwing on a swipe of lipstick, like that just – it can brighten and just transform any look and elevate it, really."

Every piece in her range is exactly that -- the perfect finish. Rendered in colorful crystals, resin and sparkly stones, each item is bold yet versatile. Whether it's worn to complement a glamorous outfit or to elevate a basic white tee and denim combo, every bauble ties the whole look together before you go out the door.

"You have to feel like the best version of yourself and I always ask my clients, where are you going? What is the mood you want to convey and like for me, it’s really about interpreting that, polishing it, elevating it. You always want to be polished, you never want to be dull and so that is really the hallmark to getting dressed."

Channel the style pro's mantra by picking up a piece from her new collection ahead, perfect for the impending holiday party circuit or just to jazz up your work outfit.

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Black Tie Optional Drop Earrings $42

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Girls Night Out Drop Earrings $44

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Weekend Warrior Resin Hoop Earrings $38

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Two To Tango Eternity Ring $38

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Boss Babe Knuckle Ring $42

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Out Of Office Cuff Bracelet $48

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Bright Lights Big City Statement Necklace $58

Baublebar

Baublebar x Micaela Erlanger Home For The Holiday Hair Clip $18

For more on style, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Atlantic-Pacific Blogger Blair Eadie's New Collection Will Brighten Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Hurry! Meghan Markle's Chic Striped Dress With Daring Slit Is Still Available to Shop

The Kendall Jenner-Approved Winter Jacket That'll Actually Keep You Warm

Related Gallery