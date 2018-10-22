Blogger Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific has launched a new collection with Nordstrom and it's going to amp up your wardrobe.

Eadie has shared her style since launching her blog in 2010 and has since amassed 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Naturally, the style star has collaborated with the retailer to create a collection with its in-house brand Halogen, and it's everything you need to elevate your look this season.

The blonde has designed clothes and accessories that exude her own ultra-feminine, trendy style that is affordable, wearable and size-inclusive that can be mixed and matched.

Color is a significant theme throughout the collection with no shortage of pastel pink, lavender, forest green and bold floral prints that is so refreshing to the usual lineup of neutrals we usually resort to for fall.

Shop our favorite pieces ahead.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Double Breasted Wool Blend Blazer $169

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Floral Print A-Line Dress $129

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Long Plaid Coat $249

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Balloon Sleeve Wool & Cashmere Sweater $189

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific High Waist Wide Cuff Ankle Pants $99

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Colorblock Pleated Midi Skirt $99

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Faux Fur Coat $249

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stretch Ponte Dress $139

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific The Perfect Mule $100

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Colorblock Faux Fur Stole $89

