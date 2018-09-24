Fashion blogger Arielle Charnas of Something Navy has launched her highly-anticipated collection at Nordstrom!

The social media star, who boasts over 1 million followers, previously designed a capsule with the retailer's in-house brand Treasure and Bond in 2017, which was met with huge success. Thus, it was a natural step for Charnas to create her standalone line.

Inspired by her own style, her first collection is a combination of trendy, statement pieces and everyday essentials to mix for an effortlessly put-together result.

The best part? It's affordable with prices that range from $20 to $150 max. Shop our favorite selects from the collection below to stock up your fall wardrobe, stat (before they sell out).

Something Navy Double Breasted Topper $139

Something Navy Blocked Cardigan $89

Something Navy Fitted Square Neck Top $75

Something Navy Slit Hem Skinny Jeans $89

Something Navy Sleeve Detail Minidress $89

Something Navy Slouchy Narrow Lapel Blazer $99

Something Navy Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings $39

Something Navy Circle Ring Faux Leather Belt $39

Something Navy Parker Suede Boot $150

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

