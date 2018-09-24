Shopping

Something Navy Blogger Arielle Charnas Launched the Chicest Collection That Won't Break the Bank

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Something Navy collection 1280
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Fashion blogger Arielle Charnas of Something Navy has launched her highly-anticipated collection at Nordstrom! 

The social media star, who boasts over 1 million followers, previously designed a capsule with the retailer's in-house brand Treasure and Bond in 2017, which was met with huge success. Thus, it was a natural step for Charnas to create her standalone line.

Inspired by her own style, her first collection is a combination of trendy, statement pieces and everyday essentials to mix for an effortlessly put-together result. 

The best part? It's affordable with prices that range from $20 to $150 max. Shop our favorite selects from the collection below to stock up your fall wardrobe, stat (before they sell out). 

Something Navy checked coat
Nordstrom

Something Navy Double Breasted Topper $139

Something Navy cardigan
Nordstrom

Something Navy Blocked Cardigan $89

Something Navy square neck top
Nordstrom

Something Navy Fitted Square Neck Top $75

Something Navy split hem jeans
Nordstrom

Something Navy Slit Hem Skinny Jeans $89

Something Navy red dress
Nordstrom

Something Navy Sleeve Detail Minidress $89

Something Navy pink blazer
Nordstrom

Something Navy Slouchy Narrow Lapel Blazer $99

Something Navy pearl earrings
Nordstrom

Something Navy Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings $39

Something Navy belt
Nordstrom

Something Navy Circle Ring Faux Leather Belt $39

Something Navy brown boot
Nordstrom

Something Navy Parker Suede Boot $150

Get tips on how to style a white T-shirt seven different ways: 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page.  Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

5 Coat Trends That Are Huge For Fall

Blake Lively Doubles Up on Coats for Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

Gigi, Bella, Anwar and Yolanda Hadid Star in Bizarre, Fashion-Filled Family Dinner Video for 'Vogue'

Related Gallery

 