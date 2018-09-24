Blake Lively Doubles Up on Coats for Dior Paris Fashion Week Show

Blake Lively stunned at Christian Dior's dance-inspired spring/summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The A Simple Favor actress arrived in an ornate, feminine ensemble as she layered up and doubled on coats with an olive green trench coat over a printed, embroidered topper. (A practical and stylish strategy to beat the cold.)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She stripped off the first layer as she posed in the vibrant coat, which complemented her dreamy, multicolored, embroidered tulle dress. She accessorized with studded pumps and a structured bag.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She showed off the metallic caged skirt worn over her dramatic frock to lend some edge to the ultra-romantic look. The fashionista was spotted in a Dior blouse and skirt outfit last week, breaking her pantsuit streak. When one blogger recently commented on her consistent suiting choices, Lively called her out for "double standards."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Other stars joined Lively at the front row. Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley styled a casual printed tee with a glittery knit tiered skirt cinched by a wide leather belt, completed with a newsboy cap, pumps and Dior's It saddle bag.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Supergirl lead Melissa Benoist attended the show with co-star and real-life boyfriend Christopher Charles Wood in a floral embroidered skirt, D-buckle belt, white button-down shirt and boots.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Fashion influencer Olivia Palermo adorned her white shirt with a luxe military jacket, wide belt, printed skirt, patent leather combat boots and transparent orange lens sunglasses.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Blogger Aimee Song rocked a belted lace printed dress, slingback heels and a powder blue saddle bag, which matched her eyeshadow.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Social media star Chiara Ferragni mixed prints with a strapless dress and embroidered coat, finished off with nude pumps and a light green saddle bag.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

