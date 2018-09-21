Blake Lively isn’t here for any disses on her latest fashion looks! The 31-year-old actress has been rocking a series of pantsuit looks to promote her new film, A Simple Favor, in which her character Emily does the same.

One fashion blogger posted a photo of one of Lively’s red carpet looks, writing, “It’s suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively’s promotion of ‘A Simple Favor.’”

Lively responded to the post, writing, “@fashion_critic_ Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can’t a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies.”

The account’s moderator apologized for the miscommunication calling the caption “just an attempt at humor.”

Naturally, Lively was very kind in response, writing back, “Nothing but love. I don’t expect everyone to like it. Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just lookin’ to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere… and everyone’s voice counts.”

This isn’t the first time Lively has misinterpreted someone’s comments on her recent fashion. Earlier this month, Lively shared the story of wearing a sheer shirt on the red carpet and thinking a reporter was commenting on her chest. In reality, he was talking about her “tweets.”

“I was so relieved it was about my mind, and then after I was like, ‘But how’s [my chest]… How are they?”

