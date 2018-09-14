Blake Lively only had one thing on her mind at the New York premiere of her film A Simple Favor earlier this week.

The 31-year-old actress attended the event in a revealing look, which was not what she had originally intended.

"It’s actually a men’s suit, believe it or not. But what nobody really realizes, see the look of horror on my face?” Lively told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s Tonight Show. "I didn’t realize it was see-through, the shirt. That’s not a look I was going for. Because it’s a men’s shirt!”

She explained that she tried and failed to get some duct tape to keep everything in place and was very self conscious about hitting the carpet in the Givenchy look.

"You know when you’re freaking out about something and you know that’s all anyone else is seeing?” she explained. "You know, you’re aware of it, so everything everyone says is pointing out this thing you’re paranoid about, but no one’s really noticing.”

This all came to a head when Lively was on the red carpet and an eager reporter called out to her. At the time, the mother of two thought the male reporter shouted, "Your tits are amazing!”

"I’m like, what? Are we saying that? Have you been on Google in the past year? This is not OK,” Lively said, referencing the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.

After a few minutes of confusion, the man added, "And your husband’s tweets are even better!”

"And I’m like, ‘Oh, tweets! Twitter!’” Lively said, laughing.

With the exchange behind her, the actress joked, "I was so relieved it was about my mind, and then after I was like, ‘But how [is my chest]…How are they?’”

That same day, Lively rocked five different suit looks. Watch the clip below to see her stunning styles:

