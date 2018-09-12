Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds truly are a perfect match.

Over the weekend, the two celebrated six years of marriage by poking fun at each other via social media. But when the A Simple Favor star was a guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday, she revealed how they really celebrated: by doing nothing!

"The best vacation we can have is to be able to do nothing with our family," Lively, who shares two kids -- daughters James, 3, and Inez, 1 -- with Reynolds, explained. "So that's what we did."

"I had to explain to my daughter [James] what an anniversary is," the actress added. "She's like, 'What is it? Does it mean you're having another baby today?' and I was like, 'Dear God, no. It doesn't. It means it's our wedding's birthday.'"

Lively, 31, and Reynolds, 41, said "I do" on Sept. 9, 2012 at the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Since then, they've become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, mostly in part due to their hilarious social media exchanges.

Hear more on the lovebirds -- and their latest pranks on each other! -- in the video below.

