The love triangle continues!

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick showed their adoration for each other at the A Simple Favor New York City Premiere on Monday, where the co-stars continued to play up their faux-mance, that might just leave Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, out in the cold!

“It’s true, it’s true,” Kendrick laughed about competing with Reynolds for Lively’s affections. “You know what it is? Ryan’s an attractive, famous, successful man and you need to keep them on their toes. He’s got a great lady and I just need to let him know that Blake’s got options, you know what I'm saying!”

“I'll just be sneaky,” Kendrick added, about how she might keep the new friendship going after the film’s press tour ends. “I’ll just slide into her DMs.”

Lively was thrilled to work with Kendrick, telling ET that she has been a fan of the Pitch Perfect star for years.

“I've been a fan of hers for a long time, so there's immediate chemistry -- she just didn't know about it, so it's just been a real slow, burn until I finally convinced her to be in a movie with [me,]” Lively shared.

While Lively may see their chemistry as a slow burn, Kendrick said she had worked with Reynolds on the 2014 flick, The Voices, and felt confident that she and Lively would be fast friends.

“I worked with Ryan on a film and I think when you meet their spouse you’re like, ‘Well they’re not gonna be terrible because Ryan’s the greatest guy.’ So I kind of had some confidence going in based on that.”

The gorgeous actresses star together in A Simple Favor, a neo-noir thriller hitting theaters on Sept. 14. It follows Emily (Lively), who asks her pal, vlogger Stephanie (Kendrick), to pick her son up from school. “Which is a simple favor if you intend on showing up again, but then my character goes missing," Lively teased in a behind-the-scenes interview.



So, what would be the one favor the new besties would ask of each other?

“Blake would do anything for me,” Kendrick said. “She would give me a kidney. I’m not kidding.”

“If she could just run my Twitter for me,” Lively said. “She's so good on Twitter -- she's really great.”

Despite Kendrick’s humorous play for Lively’s affections, the former Gossip Girl star continues to evoke relationship envy with her marriage to Reynolds.

The two celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday with their usual, fun exchanges on social media.

After Reynolds posted a photo of a truck with his Aviation Gin campaign on it, Lively sweetly commented, “Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE."

“I really want the truck -- I do want the truck,” Lively told ET at the premiere. “I would like to arrive to school in that truck. I don't think it would be embarrassing for my children at all.”

See more on Lively and A Simple Favor below.

