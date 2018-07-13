Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favor' Gets Even More Mysterious in New Trailer

What exactly is the simple favor at the crux of A Simple Favor, the pseudo neo-noir thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively? We know Kendrick plays a mommy blogger who gets wrapped up in the disappearance of her fashionable and mysterious friend, Emily (Lively), but now, in this exclusive first look at the newest trailer, we finally learn some of the film's secrets.

"The simple favor is my best friend asks me to pick up her son from school," Kendrick reveals in a behind-the-scenes interview. Lively clarifies, "Which is a simple favor if you intend on showing up again. But then my character goes missing."

The new footage uncovers a bit more about Emily herself, including the meet cute that inspired the duo's unlikely friendship, along with a foreboding warning from Linda Cardellini's character: "You go poking around in her past, you're going to find something that is terrifying. She was not a normal person like you or me. I've never seen such a beautiful girl want to be so invisible."

The full trailer debuted on Friday:

If you still have questions, well, that's by design. "It's always fun when you don't know what the heck is going to happen," Lively teases of A Simple Favor, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 14. Kendrick, too, promises, "It's just twists on twists on twists."

Lionsgate

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge."

