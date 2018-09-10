Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never miss a chance to poke fun at one another!

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, didn't let the milestone day get in the way of their roasting. Last week, Reynolds shared a pic of a truck advertisement for his alcohol brand, Aviation Gin, which features a huge photo of the Deadpool star looking cute and contemplative for the camera.

"Turns out the driver really doesn't carry cash. But he DOES carry pepper spray... and a sh*tload of @aviationgin #Aviationowner," he wrote alongside the snap.

Lively managed to be supportive and teasing at the same time with her adorable reaction to the post. "Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on," she wrote in the comments section. "Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE."

This isn't the first time the parents of two -- Inez, 1, and James, 3 -- have been silly on social media. Back in June, Reynolds shared a post with his fictional twin brother in which Lively quickly commented, "Sh*t. Your brother is hot. I've made a terrible mistake."

The 41-year-old actor immediately fired back: "You haven’t made a mistake. You've been living with him for over a year."

In May, when Reynolds shared a pic of Hugh Jackman, the Simple Favorstar took the opportunity to comment on the awkward space between the guys. "Is the extra distance between you supposed to convince me that you DON’T love him more than me??" the 31-year-old actress teased. "Nice try."

Here's more quips from the couple:

