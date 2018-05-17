Blake Lively Hilariously Reacts to Ryan Reynolds' Bromance With Hugh Jackman

With her husband, Ryan Reynolds, traipsing around town “following” Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively isn’t being fooled by any apparent moves to mask their budding bromance!

Reynolds turned up to Jackman’s New York coffee shop on Thursday, while the Wolverine actor was hiring.

“We put out word that @laughingmancoffee is looking for a new barista ... and, @vancityreynolds shows up? #makeeverycupcount,” Jackman captioned a photo of the two stars with café staff.

Reynolds then shared a snap of him posing with his arm around Jackman inside the store.

“Ran into this guy at his coffee shop, @laughingmancoffee,” the Deadpool 2 star wrote. “And by ‘ran into’ I mean I followed him there.”

While one staffer took the opportunity to photobomb the hunks, it was the large gap between the two, which stood out more.

Lively, 30, also noticed the awkward divide, suggesting it was an attempt to downplay the “love” between the two.

“Is the extra distance between you supposed to convince me that you DON’T love him more than me?? Nice try,” the gorgeous actress commented.

Reynolds and Lively, who have two children, have become known for their entertaining quips and digs at each other on social media.

See more on the good-humored couple below.

