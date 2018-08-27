After Blake Lively joked that Anna Kendrick is "the hotter, female(r) version" of husband Ryan Reynolds, the actress is opening up on their similarity.

Kendrick and Lively -- along with their A Simple Favorco-star Henry Golding and director Paul Feig -- recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson and they dished on Kendrick and Reynolds' ongoing feud.

When asked what "Ryan-like qualities" Kendrick possessed, Lively quipped, "Umm mostly in bed, I feel like."

"Who's bigger?" Kendrick jokingly shot back.

Earlier this month, Kendrick took home the Teen Choice Award surfboard for Choice Comedy Movie Actress, as well as Choice Twit (i.e., celebrity Twitter user) -- a category in which she beat, among others, Reynolds himself.

"I have so much fun on Twitter, and I know that Mindy [Kaling] and Kumail [Nanjiani] and [others] were nominated, and also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan!" Kendrick said on stage during the show. "I beat you! Stay in your lane!"

Speaking with ET, however, Kendrick admitted that she has since apologized to the Deadpool star -- at least, somewhat.

"I saw Ryan with Blake yesterday and I did say, 'Sorry about telling you to suck it,'" Kendrick recalled. "But I did sort of admit that there was [also] part of me that was not just doing a bit and was genuinely really excited that I beat him."

While Kendrick and Lively's random and hilarious flirting has been in the spotlight quite a bit in recent weeks, they aren't the only cast members in A Simple Favor making waves.

Golding has had a meteoric ascent into the public consciousness with the wild success of his debut feature film, Crazy Rich Asians, making A Simple Favor only his second movie ever.

Golding admitted he was "absolutely" intimidated by the idea of starring opposite Lively and Kendrick, adding, "How could you not be?"

"But you hid it so well," Kendrick marveled.

"There were times when we would be rehearsing a scene and you would stop and you would just go, 'Sorry, I forgot my line. I'm just really nervous,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Why is he nervous? Is he having, like, a medical issue?' And then I was like, 'Oh my god, it's his second movie!'"

A Simple Favorhits theaters Sept. 14.

