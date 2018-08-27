Anna Kendrick says she's more like her co-star Blake Lively's character, who Kendrick describes as "very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality," in their upcoming movie A Simple Favor.

"I think I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady, which isn’t saying it could never happen to me," the 33-year-old told PrideSource in a candid new interview.

Kendrick reflected on the first woman she kissed after high school where "it wasn't just like, we're at a party and boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness."

In Bridesmaids director Paul Feig's foray into dark comedy, Kendrick and Lively play very different moms who meet at the kids' school and become fast, fun, day-drinking friends. When Emily (Lively) disappears, Stephanie (Kendrick) searches high and low for her missing bestie.

And that kiss the two share?

"All I’m ever thinking about in (kissing) scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint? And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, like, searching for a mint and searching for gum," she said. "So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America. … Call Guinness."

"It was a fun day," she added.

Kendrick also revealed that a nude painting of Lively as Emily featured in the film, prominently displaying her vagina, was never actually on set but created in post-production. Lively, she notes, was responsible for its explicit nature.

"Sometimes it was green screen, and sometimes it was this other painting that was very nice but very Tumblr art," she said. "It was actually Blake’s idea to have it be a little bit more, um, obscene. Certainly it’s art, but a little more shocking for Stephanie to see. Not so polished, not so pretty, not so coy. I thought that was really brilliant."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kendrick speaks passionately about her desire to see the teased relationship between Pitch Perfect characters Beca (Kendrick) and Chloe (Brittany Snow) materialize into a lesbian romance. The fandom for Bechloe's romantic evolution has seemingly eluded Universal Pictures, says the actress, but not Kendrick, who once came across some lesbian fanfiction about the aca friends.

Disappointed by its wholesomeness, she said, "I was like, 'Aww, I wanted to read some sauciness!' I thought I was gonna get scandalized! Instead, I was like, 'Aww! This is, like, so sweet!'"

For Pitch Perfect 3, the actress recalled her and Snow's attempt to "trick everybody" by filming a scene with the "two of us getting together," but the scene didn't make the final cut.

"It meant so much to us that there was this following around their latent relationship," she said, "and, yeah, I thought it would’ve been really cool if it would have ended up coming to fruition in the end."

Should the Bellas reunite for a fourth film, "I will fight tooth and nail for it," Kendrick said, "but I’m not sure it’s gonna happen."

Read the full PrideSource interview here.

A Simple Favor hits theaters on Sept.14.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Says He Won't Allow Anna Kendrick to Steal Wife Blake Lively (Exclusive)

Anna Kendrick Keeps Feud With Ryan Reynolds Alive at 2018 Teen Choice Awards: 'In Your Face!'

Ryan Reynolds Says He'll Miss Blake Lively After She Jokes About Being With Anna Kendrick

Related Gallery