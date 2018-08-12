Anna Kendrick is keeping her feud with Ryan Reynolds going strong.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star took the stage at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards to accept the show's surfboard trophy for Choice Comedy Movie Actress. As she took the stage to accept the award, she overheard the show's announcer declare that she also won for Choice Twit (i.e., celebrity Twitter user).

Kendrick beat out Chrissy Teigen, Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, Mindy Kaling and Reynolds for the Twitter prize -- but Reynolds was the one on whom she focused her attention.

"I have so much fun on Twitter, and I know that Mindy and Kumail and [others] were nominated, and also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan!" Kendrick said. "I beat you! Stay in your lane!"

This latest jab comes in an ongoing (and hilarious) war of words between Kendrick and Reynolds. It all started when the Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, tweeted an image of the poster for her and Kendrick's upcoming mystery thriller, A Simple Favor.

"@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband... so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??" Lively captioned the poster, which she shared in June.

Kendrick soon chimed in, "So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this."

At first, Reynolds accepted the inevitability of the affair, replying, "I'll miss you both." But his tone changed by the time San Diego Comic-Con came around the next month. That's when Reynolds said he wasn't willing to just give up.

While interviewing Reynolds during Comic-Con, ET's Kevin Frazier mentioned, "Anna Kendrick apparently loves your wife and apparently feels like she gave you Deadpool, so she should have your wife."

"I know a lot of guys that would be fine with that, but not me. I would like to hang onto her," the actor responded. "Yeah, please, let’s not do that. ... I mean, she’d be well taken care of with Anna, though. I think she’s got the goods, yeah, but no, access denied."

While Reynolds, who previously starred opposite Kendrick in the 2014 horror comedy The Voices, has a phenomenally funny Twitter presence, Kendrick clearly got the upper hand in the latest volley in their mock feud.

