Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds to Blake Lively After She Joked About His 'Hot' Twin

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to one-up each other.

The Deadpool 2 star revived his 2016 bit with his "twin brother," Gordon Reynolds, on Friday, to celebrate National Best Friend Day. And not only was Ryan and Gordon's interview hilarious, it also gave fans a great exchange between Lively and her hubby.

"Sh*t. Your brother is hot. I've made a terrible mistake," the former Gossip Girl jokingly wrote on the Instagram post.

Reynolds, naturally, didn't let his wife's comment go unanswered and sarcastically replied, "You haven’t made a mistake. You've been living with him for over a year." Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth also found Reynolds' video funny and added four laughing crying emojis.

Instagram

Lively and Reynolds love to frequently roast each other on social media. Just last month, the mother of two snapped back at her husband's bromance with Hugh Jackman.

“Is the extra distance between you supposed to convince me that you DON’T love him more than me?? Nice try,” the actress wrote.

See more on the good-humored couple below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jacob Tremblay Finally Meets Ryan Reynolds After Hunting Him Down in Tokyo -- See the Epic Pic!

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Blake Lively Drove Him to the Hospital When She Was Giving Birth

Ryan Reynolds on How Blake Lively Helped Repair His 'Fractured' Relationship With His Late Father

Related Gallery