Ryan Reynolds Reveals Blake Lively Drove Him to the Hospital When She Was Giving Birth

Ryan Reynolds really wants the inside scoop on wife Blake Lively's upcoming thriller, A Simple Favor.

The Deadpool 2 star took to Twitter on Saturday to accost his wife for spoilers, spilling some secrets on the couple's five-year marriage in the process. Reynolds retweeted Lively's post, which featured a new teaser trailer for the film -- directed by Ghostbusters' Paul Feig -- in which Lively plays Emily Nelson, a mysterious, wealthy woman, who befriends a mommy blogger, played by Anna Kendrick.

"You can tell me. We’re married," the actor wrote. "You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the f**k happened to Emily?"

The cute couple, who are parents to two daughters, 4-year-old James and 1-year-old Inez, are famous for trading hilarious barbs on social media -- most recently, Lively poked fun at her husband's long-running bromance with fellow Marvel star Hugh Jackman. However, they've been candid about their more serious moments as well.

In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, Reynolds opened up about his “fractured” relationship with his father, James, how his “tough” upbringing contributed to his anxiety, and how Lively encouraged him to repair his relationship with his dad before he died after a long battle with Parkinson’s in 2015.

“My dad was a tough guy,” he said of James, who was “a former cop, former boxer [and] full-time landmine.” “Growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I’ve dealt with anxiety in different ways.”

While the father-son connection was difficult, the actor says that his wife encouraged him to work on the relationship before his father's death. Reynolds and Lively even ended up naming their first daughter, James, after her grandfather.

“It felt right. All family relationships come with some complications,” he revealed. “At the end of the day, it’s easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy.”

