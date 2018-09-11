Blake Lively Wore a Whopping 5 Outfits in 1 Day -- See Every Look!

Blake Lively has been consecutively committed to pantsuits for a month now, and we can't get enough!

The A Simple Favor star wore five different suits on Monday for the film's press tour and New York City premiere. Hey, a girl's gotta have an outfit for every event!

First, the actress was seen in a floral printed navy blue set by Gucci, paired with light blue leather pointed-toe booties and a purple bow blouse. She topped it off with a matching suede coat -- a daring choice in the rain, if we may add -- but nothing stops the blonde from serving up a major fashion moment.

Then Lively changed into a bright, dapper color-blocked tux jacket and eye-catching green trousers from Schiaparelli. She layered a grid print turtleneck underneath, finished off with white Santoni lace-up shoes and...wait for it...a cane!

For her third look, the mom of two opted for orange via a double-breasted Bottega Veneta number from which a pocket watch hung at the waist. Loafers complemented the retro-inspired vibe.

She rocked the pocket watch again, this time with a slashed three-piece denim suit by Wolk Morais. The actress lent a touch of edge with tall, chunky lace-up boots.

Finally, Lively concluded her busy day in a menswear Givenchy ensemble for the film's premiere at the Museum of Modern Art. A glittery see-through mock neck top was combined with a black suit jacket that boasted a long, dramatic train and matching glitzy lining, along with coordinating straight-leg trousers.

The actress exclusively spoke to ET about her gorgeous shoes, "My own Christian Louboutin shoes that are about 10 years old now. They're older than that little boy right there," referring to Ian Ho, who plays Lively's son in the film. Style tip: investments do really pay off!

Lively was joined by husband Ryan Reynolds, who looked handsome in a brown suit. In our humble opinion, Lively rocked the polished set like a true fashion girl.

Co-stars Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding were equally showstoppers. Golding stunned in a velvet burgundy tux by Giorgio Armani, while Kendrick rocked an off-the-shoulder fringe mini by Cushnie.

The Pitch Perfect star joked about her ongoing faux feud with Reynolds for Blake's affections. The actress told ET, “It’s true, it’s true. You know what it is? Ryan’s an attractive, famous, successful man and you need to keep them on their toes. He’s got a great lady and I just need to let him know that Blake’s got options, you know what I'm saying!”

