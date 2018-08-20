Blake Lively has a penchant for pantsuits lately!

The A Simple Favor star, who has been seen out and about promoting the new film in New York City, has been wearing one suit after another -- a total of seven in four days.

Perhaps it's intentional for her press tour as her enigmatic character, Emily, dons the dapper ensemble in the movie. Nevertheless, the actress pulls off each confidently in an array of colors and styles, which is convincing us to swap our summer dresses for a suit instead.

From a neon green number to a classic pinstripe getup, see every single one of her suiting looks ahead.

Lively stunned in an elegant white shirt, fitted jacket and floor-sweeping flowy trousers at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, the 30-year-old blonde was spotted in a distressed powder orchid pink tapered design by Vivienne Westwood, worn with brown-and-white Christian Louboutin brogues.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Lively was chic in a white pinstripe three-piece wide-leg ensemble by Zimmermann. She added a touch of femininity to the menswear-inspired look with a romantic lace blouse and pink floral brooch.

James Devaney/GC Images

The colorful plaid Roland Mouret statement set was boyishly chic on the mom of two. The navy blue tie with strawberry brooch added to the playful aesthetic.

James Devaney/GC Images

Shaking up the wide-leg lineup, Mrs. Ryan Reynolds opted for a printed shorts style by Bottega Veneta and Stuart Weitzman ankle-strap sandals -- a great way to beat the heat and still nail the dressed-up look.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Reminiscent of Kim Kardashian West's recent streak of neon outfits, Lively turned heads in a bright green Versace jacket, knit top and pants, complete with a sleek braided high ponytail.

Say Cheese!/GC Images

We first saw the star in a double-blazer velvet look sans shirt earlier in the day. The actress ditched the long-sleeve jacket to show off the vest underneath.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Watch the trailer of her new film with Anna Kendrick:

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Seems to Take a Note from Kim Kardashian With Head-to-Toe Neon Green Look

Blake Lively Somehow Makes Velvet Pantsuit More Stylish by Going Shirtless

Blake Lively Stands by Her Man Ryan Reynolds in Fetching All-White Outfit