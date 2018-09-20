Blake Lively Takes a Break From Pantsuits in a Stunning Skirt Outfit
Don't get us wrong, we've been obsessed with Blake Lively's numerous suiting looks for the past month, but when we saw the A Simple Favor actress step out in a skirt ensemble in Paris on Thursday we were left speechless.
After becoming accustomed to seeing the star rock one pantsuit after another, a polished, menswear-inspired look has been always expected.
But leave it to the style star to keep everyone on their toes when she served a sartorial shake-up via a printed silk blouse tucked into a stunning, romantic A-line calf-grazing midi skirt.
Providing a bit of toughness to the feminine aesthetic, the blonde eschewed pumps for studded lace-up leather boots. For accessories, she carried the covetable, renewed Dior saddle bag and looped a sheeny, silk scarf around her neck for flair -- the chicest way to lend some coverage and warmth in the midst of early fall's transitional weather.
We're definitely copying this outfit head-to-toe for work tomorrow.
Peek her fashion-forward pantsuit looks:
