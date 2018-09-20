Remember when Blake Lively wore five different outfits in one day while promoting her film, A Simple Favor?

Well, Chrissy Teigen had a similar idea when she graced us with three super chic ensembles on Wednesday amid the launch of her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More in New York City -- and each outfit showed off her smoking post-baby figure, proving haters so wrong.

First, the food connoisseur, who now has a new cookware line with Target, was a beauty in a bright orange wrap dress by Zimmermann, paired with sexy chain-embellished heels from Tom Ford and oversized hoop earrings.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The social media star showed off her envious, long stems again in a white button-down mini, black longline blazer and patent leather slouchy over-the-knee boots as she headed to the AOL Build studio.

Gotham/GC Images

For the taping of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the model concluded her day in a sexy, off-the-shoulder white dress cinched with a wide black belt. Her strappy shoes further elongated her enviable legs.

James Devaney/GC Images

Watch what Queer Eye's Bobby Berk had to say about Teigen:

